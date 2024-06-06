Woman, 22, Tells Authorities She Was Sexually Assaulted By Stranger Who Picked Her Up

The woman told police she voluntarily got into a white vehicle after the stranger approached her around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver then headed to the area of Eighth and dead-ended Division Street by the Roberto Clemente Sports Complex in the shadow of the New Jersey Turnpike overpass, she said.

It was there, the woman told police, that she was sexually assaulted, Suarez said.

A person of interest was identified, the prosecutor said without elaborating.

No suspects have yet been identified. Nor have images from area surveillance cameras or a description of the alleged assailant been shared.

Suarez also didn't say what the woman was doing at the time she was approached, why the stranger might have engaged with her and why she agreed to go along with him.

She did ask that anyone who could help identify him contact her Special Victims Unit (SVU) at (201) 915-1234.

All information will be kept confidential, the prosecutor said.

