Wire Theft Arrest Made After Former Longtime Paramus Boro Employee Is Caught On Camera: Police

The northbound Route 17 site had copper wire stolen twice when the new layer of security was added, Paramus Police Robert Guidetti said.

Following a third break-in on Monday, Nov. 27, Detective Nicholas Luciano responded and reviewed the video.

It showed a man smashing the padlock off a storage room door and removing $2,000 worth of metal-clad wire and $500 worth of Thermoplastic high-heat resistant nylon-coated wire, the chief said.

The detective recognized repeat offender Kevin D. Lovell, 59, of Wyckoff, Guidetti said.

Lovell remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.

Lovell had worked for the borough for 22 years, including eight years with the Animal Control Division, before he was fired in 2006.

Borough officials cited a series of incidents in that last job that produced a string of reprimands and warnings, several suspensions without pay and disciplinary hearings.

Tests found that he was medically and psychologically fit for the job, they said at the time.

He showed up late no fewer than 35 times in a three-month span, however, and was disciplined 21 other times for, among other offenses, unexplained absences and falling asleep in his van while on duty and parked on a residential street.

The current investigation is still active, Guidetti said on Tuesday, citing similarities to other thefts throughout the borough.

Anyone with further information should call the Paramus Police Department at (201) 262-3400 x1110.

