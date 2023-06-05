Winning Weekend Powerball Tickets Sold In At NJ Gas Station, Deli

The tickets from the Saturday, June 3 drawing won second-tier prizes, one of them having been purchased with the Power Play option, doubling the $50,000 prize.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Essex County ($100,000): Short Hills Tiger Mart, 649 South Orange Ave., Livingston; and,

Middlesex County ($50,000): Pick It Deli Square, 1320 Englishtown Rd., Old Bridge.

The winning numbers were: 15, 45, 64, 67, and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X. 28,943 New Jersey players took home an estimated $147,597 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $269,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Monday, June 5, at 10:59 pm.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.