Winning NJ Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold At 7-Eleven Stores

Three of the winning tickets were sold at 7-Eleven stores.

The prizes are worth $10,000.

The winning Lottery tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Atlantic County: Acme #294, 5100 Wellington Ave., Ventnor;

Essex County: 7-Eleven #35640, 516 Valley Rd., West Orange;

Mercer County: 7-Eleven #10977, 2100 Pennington Rd., Trenton; and,

Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11050, 647 Branch Ave., Little Silver.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 11, drawing were: 10, 17, 33, 51 and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 05 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.