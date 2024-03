Lottery players in Essex County, Hudson County and Somerset County had tickets that matched four of the white numbers, winning $10,000. The ticket sold in Essex County was bought with a Megaplier multiplier and won $20,000.

The tickets were sold at Krauszer's Food Store in Belleville, New Hilltop Exxon in Union City and Lucky Spot Convenience Store in Somerville. The winning numbers were 07, 11, 22, 29 and 38

