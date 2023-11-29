Winners! North Jersey Lotto Players Strike It Rich

Two tickets, one sold in Union County and another sold in Bergen County, matched four of the five winning numbers plus the gold Mega Ball, winning $10,000. The ticket sold in Bergen County was bought with a Megaplier, increasing the prize to $30,000. Only 12 lottery players in the country took home $10,000.

The tickets were sold at A & S Discount Liquors in Linden and Rocklin's in Teaneck. The winning numbers were 27, 37, 42, 59, 61 and the gold Mega Ball was 11.

