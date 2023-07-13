Winners: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

The second-tier Powerball prizes are worth $50,000.

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations.

Burlington County: Wawa #8428, 2114 Church Road, Cinnaminson; and,

Somerset County: Quick Mart, 921 Hamilton St., Somerset.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, July 12, drawing were: 23, 35, 45, 66, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 20.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday, July 15, at 10:59 pm.

