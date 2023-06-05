WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $703K Jackpot

The tickets from the Friday, June 2 drawing matched all five numbers drawn splitting the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $703,887, lottery officials said.
Each ticket is worth $234,629.
The winning numbers were: 06, 10, 19, 25, and 43. The XTRA number was: 02.
The lucky tickets were sold at:
- Burlington County: Quick Stop Food Store, 99 JFK Way, Willingboro
- Cape May County: US Food, 780 Rt. 47, Cape May Court House
- Passaic County: The Greeting Place, 1221 Van Houten Ave., Clifton
