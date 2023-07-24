Winners: 3 Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Sold In NJ

The tickets, which matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Saturday, July 22 drawing, were sold at:

Mak on Main Liquors, 1500 Main St., Asbury Park (Monmouth County)

M & R Discount Liquors, 408 21st Ave., Paterson (Passaic County)

Sunmart BP, 2014 Route 57, Hackettstown (Warren County)

The winning numbers were: 25, 27, 36, 37, and 63. The Red Power Ball was 07, and the Power Play was 2X.

Each winner will take home the $50,000 second-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $28 million, and the next drawing will be held on Monday, July 24.

