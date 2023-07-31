Winners: 3 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Each Sold In North Jersey

The third-tier prizewinning tickets from the Friday, July 28 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

Those tickets were sold at:

Morris County: Garden State News, 43 Main St., Madison

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt

Union County: Quick Chek #23, 186 Westfield Ave., Clark

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 28, drawing were: 05, 10, 28, 52 and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $1.05 billion, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, August 1.

