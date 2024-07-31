Winner! $20K Scratch Off Ticket Sold At Bergen County Store

A $20,000 loaded game sold in Washington Township won the big prize on Thursday, July 25. The ticket was sold at Township Stationery.

The ticket features four game players. Players have eight winning numbers and 25 your numbers, with a prize amount below each of the your numbers play symbols.

If any of the winning numbers match any of the your numbers, players win the prize amount shown below the matched number(s). If a "Moneybag" symbol is revealed in any of the your numbers play spots, players automatically win the prize shown for that symbol.

