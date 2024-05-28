Winner! Quick Draw Ticket Sold In Paterson Nets Big $$

Their Quick Draw Progressive ticket won $316,320, 60% of the progressive jackpot on Tuesday, May 21. The ticket was sold at Main Discount Liquor & Wine in Paterson.

In Quick Draw, a set of nine “Your Jackpot Numbers” (01-80) are randomly selected and printed at the bottom of every Quick Draw ticket.

If all nine of the player’s numbers are selected in any of the Quick Draw drawings that the ticket is eligible for, the ticket wins a portion of the Progressive Jackpot based on the amount wagered per draw.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.