WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

The second-tier prize was worth $50,000, according to state Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #102, 3001 Ridgeway Road, Manchester in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Monday, May 29, drawing were: 21, 33, 35, 62, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $239 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, May 31, at 10:59 pm.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, May 29, drawing were: 05, 12, 17, 46 and 65. The Double Play Ball number was 16.

