Two tickets matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Saturday, Nov. 25, splitting the $1.05 million jackpot, netting the winners $525,340 each.

The tickets were sold at Krauszer's Food Store in Glen Rock and Lotto.com in Jersey City.

The winning numbers were: 11, 23, 25, 26 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02.

