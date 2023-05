That ticket was sold at Sun’s Market, 45 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills in Burlington County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, May 13, drawing were: 03, 15, 20, 23, and 46. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $135 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, May 15, at 10:59 pm.

