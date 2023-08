The winning numbers were: 06, 22, 25, 33 and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Acme Markets #2925, 20 South Delsea Dr., Clayton in Gloucester County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.