The winning numbers were: 04, 10, 16, 25 and 31 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at SRI One Liquors, 32 White Horse Pike, Chesilhurst in Camden County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.