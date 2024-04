A Mega Millions ticket sold in Little Ferry matched four numbers and the gold Megaball, winning $30,000 in the drawing held on Tuesday, April 2.

The ticket was sold at JTL Pharmacy on Main Street. The winning numbers were 10, 50, 56, 60, 66 and the gold Megaball was 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.