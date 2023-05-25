Fair 66°

SHARE

Win Taylor Swift Tickets At American Dream

American Dream in East Rutherford is getting into Taylor Swift weekend, offering up perhaps the greatest prize of all.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Photo Credit: Ronald Woan/wikipedia
Sam Barron

To celebrate Swift's three shows at Met Life Stadium next door, American Dream is offering up 3 sets of tickets, 1 pair for each of her The Era Tour shows on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. 

Attendees can enter online here, but they must be there in person onsite when the winner is announced at 5 p.m. each day. On Friday and Saturday, the winner will be announced at The Dream Stage, Court A, Level 1 and on Sunday at Court C, Level 1.

Aside from tickets, the mall is hosting Swiftie-inspired activities including karaoke, photo oops with Taylor Swift-themed cutouts and backdrops, and a live DJ playing everyone's favorite Swift song.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE