William 'Mush' Marchioni, Clifton Native, Diehard Metallica Fan, 54

Born in Passaic, Marchioni was a lifelong Clifton resident, his obituary reads. He owned Mush Made Custom Screen Printing in Passaic for 15 years, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife Laura, his daughter, Jamie, his siblings, Donna and James and other relatives and friends, his obituary reads.

Marchioni loved Metallica and saw them in concert 36 times, his obituary reads. He also was a Washington Commanders fan who doted on his two dogs, Nymeria and Natasha, according to his obituary.

A celebration of life was held on Monday, Nov. 13 at Bogey's Sports Bar in Clifton, according to his obituary. At the event, everyone was asked to wear Metallica shirts or bright happy colors, his obituary reads.

To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.