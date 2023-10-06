Light Rain Fog/Mist 66°

Will Bon Jovi Show Up To His Soul Kitchen's 8th Annual Chili Cookoff This Weekend?

Will Jon Bon Jovi make an appearance at the 8th annual chili cookoff in Toms River?

Jon Bon Jovi made a surprise visit to a chili cook-off at JBJ Soul Kitchen in 2022.
Jon Bon Jovi made a surprise visit to a chili cook-off at JBJ Soul Kitchen in 2022. Photo Credit: jbjsoulkitchen Instagram
Jon Craig
Last year, the rock star surprised fans by visiting each table at the cookoff. There was fierce competition among a dozen teams.

The 8th annual fundraising event to support JBJ Soul Kitchen begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1769 Hooper Ave.

A Sayreville native, the rocker founded his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation in 2006 to help combat hunger, poverty and homelessness. Diners pay a donation at Jon Bon Jovi's community restaurant chain.

The Hooper Avenue location provides free meals to customers in need and helps create affordable housing through donations.

