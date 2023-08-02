Wild Crash: Tractor-Trailer Splits In Pieces, Lands On Car On Route 17

A tractor-trailer split into pieces, with the trailer landing on a passing SUV on the other side of the divider, on Route 17 in Mahwah.

Police at the scene said there miraculously were no serious injuries in the crash, which left the rig scattered across both sides of the highway near the New York State border around 10 a.m. Aug. 2.

The box split open after it fell into the southbound lanes near the Mountainside Avenue overpass.

The tractor remained upright, with the frame left perpendicular on its side beneath the bridge.

A signpost that was nicked in another tractor-trailer crash last week was structurally damaged and requires immediate attention, the DOT said.

A gray Audi was nearly crushed -- but the trailer, fortunately, landed on its hood.

There were only two minor injuries, said Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki, who was assisting at the scene.

"This was one of the wildest things I've ever seen," the mayor said. "Thank God no one was seriously hurt."

Various police, firefighters and EMS units, along with a state Department of Transportation crew, converged on the scene near the Sheraton Crossroads and Route 287.

Police from neighboring towns helped direct traffic.

Mahwah police are investigating the cause.

Nitin Shukla, who lives in Mahwah, provided drone shots of the wreckage.

