Police Chase: US Homeland Security Agent, NJ Trooper Injured In Collisions With Fleeing Thieves

Three adults and a 14-year-old juvenile were seized following the pursuit and collisions involving a 2021 BMW X6, which authorities said had been stolen out of Cedar Grove early June 22.

The white crossover hit multiple State Police vehicles at the beginning of what became a chase through the streets of Newark before the pursuers lost sight of it on Springfield Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., law enforcement sources said.

Alerts were broadcast to other area units and the chase was quickly resumed on Wright Street, they said.

The pursuit was briefly terminated on westbound Route 78, then picked up again a short time later on Frelinghuysen Avenue.

It was just moments later when the BMW rammed head-on into a vehicle driven by an HSI supervisory agent on Empire Street outside Weequahic Park just below Route 22.

The agent apparently was headed to work nearby, responders at the scene said.

Fortunately, neither the agent nor any troopers were injured seriously in the crashes, they said.

The occupants all bailed out on Meeker Street, with at least one running through the park. All were eventually all captured, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Phillip Sellinger and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin were working out which agency would prosecute which defendant. They were expected to publicly address the incident on Friday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.