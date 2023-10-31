Wild Chase: Clifton Sergeant Pursuing Tow Truck And SUV Nearly Rammed And Run Off Road

Sgt. Andrew Mulick was on patrol in the area of River Road and Old River Road when he spotted a tow truck with no license plates followed by a newer-model Ford Explorer shortly after 4 a.m. last Friday, Oct. 27, Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The sergeant tried to get the vehicles to pull over, and the Explorer -- which bore bogus license plates -- looked to be turning into a parking lot before the driver suddenly swerved toward Mulick's radio car, Anderson said.

The sergeant avoided a collision, after which the Explorer driver quickly came up from behind, flipped on his high beams and came within inches of his rear bumper, the lieutenant said.

The driver then pulled alongside the patrol car and swerved at it once again, nearly sending Mulick into a utility pole, while making repeated attempts to sideswipe him.

Mulick pursued the Explorer into Nutley, where the driver again tried to force him into a pole, this time on River Road.

The driver then slammed in the brakes, trying to cause a rear-ender, then began swerving in front of Mulick before he and the tow truck driver both killed their lights and split in different directions.

Mulick stayed with the Explorer through Belleville and into Newark before Anderson said he terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

ANYONE with information that could help authorities identify either driver is asked to call Clifton police at (973) 470-5911.

