24K Wildwood Residents Without Power With No Restoration Time In Sight: Officials

Officials in and around Wildwood as of 4 p.m. were unsure of when power would be restored to residents following the electrical fire at the Lake Avenue substation on West Oak Avenue.

Utility officials previously had estimated at about 3:15 p.m.

Power was out throughout the island, including traffic lights.

Because of the incident, Atlantic City Electric had to de-energize the substation, which impacted electric service to approximately 24,000 customers in the Wildwood and Wildwood Crest area, the utility company said.

Fireworks, set for Friday evening, were subsequently cancelled.

Atlantic City Electric crews were working to reroute electricity to restore service safely for impacted customers. The fire was contained shortly after 1 p.m. and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

For some people, the power outage was a rough way to start vacation.

The police department’s non-emergency phone line was also down. Residents were asked to contact 609-600-7620 for the Wildwood Police Department.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.