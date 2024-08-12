Why Sergeant Won't Be Charged In Crash That Killed 44-Year-Old Pedestrian: AG (Video)

Sgt. Richard Sbarra was on White Horse Pike (Route 30) in the Atco section of Waterford when he hit Christofe “Christopher” Wita, 44, of Berlin on Nov. 23, 2023, NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin previously said.

Bodycam footage and radio transmissions from the incident were released last month.

On Monday, Aug. 12, Platkin said Sbarra would not be charged following an investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

"The investigation included witness interviews, radio transmissions, photographs, review of video footage, police reports, and autopsy results from the medical examiner," Platkin said.

"This evidence was presented to a state grand jury. After hearing the testimony and evidence, the grand jury concluded its deliberations on August 5, 2024, and voted 'no bill,' meaning jurors concluded no criminal charges should be filed against Sgt. Richard Sbarra, of the Waterford Township Police Department."

Wita had been crossing Route 30 in a poorly-lit area and was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by Sbarra, Platkin said.

Sbarra was traveling less than the posted speed limit at the time of the accident. Officers on-scene rendered medical aid, but Mr. Wita was pronounced deceased at 2:19 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.