Who's Got The Best Burgers In North Jersey? Vote Now!

Sliders, smashed, stacked sky-high or classic.

Who has the best burger in North Jersey?

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Poll
Current Results

  • Krug's Tavern, Newark
    0%
  • White Manna, Hackensack
    67%
  • Steve's Burgers, Garfield
    0%
  • Diesel & Duke, Montclair/Jersey City
    0%
  • ReBar, Lodi
    33%

No matter how you like your burger, North Jersey is full of great places. It's difficult to pick just one, but we're going to try! Daily Voice polled our Instagram followers on the best burger places in North Jersey. We compiled a list of the most popular suggestions. 

You have until Monday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. to vote.

