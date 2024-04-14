Who Are New Jersey's Sexiest Civl Servants? Here's What New Poll Says

Firefighters may make the calendars and policemen are pretty, but a newly released survey found that New Jersey's sexiest civil servants are neither of the two.

According to DatingNews, the hottest civil servants in the Garden State are customs and border protections officers.

DatingNews released the new tally after interviewing 3,000 singles to uncover which uniformed pros, though they omitted out the usual suspects, including firefighters, police officers, and members of the military.

"In the urban landscape, there's an undeniable physical magnetism that surrounds those in uniform," Amber Brooks of DatingNews.com said. "Our survey sheds light on the diverse array of uniformed figures who catch the eye not just for what they do, but for how they look while doing it."

"The uniforms of Customs and Border Protection Officers exude authority and the promise of safety," DatingNews writes. "Their role as gatekeepers to the nation imbues them with an air of mystery and importance. The uniform commands respect and conveys a sense of power, responsibility, and national pride, which can be a deeply attractive combination."

Others to make the list include utility workers, bus drivers, paramedics, court bailiffs/COs, street cleaners, postal workers, and more.

Click here to see the list of sexiest civil servants in every state.

