Where's The Best Ice Cream In North Jersey? Vote Now!

It'll melt fast, but it sure is good.

A cone of Graham Central Station at Applegate Farms.

A cone of Graham Central Station at Applegate Farms.

 Photo Credit: foodiejerseygirl
Cecilia Levine
Poll
Where is the best ice cream in North Jersey?
  • Van Dyk's in Ridgewood
    13%
  • Curly's in Riverdale
    0%
  • Ernie's in Mahwah
    25%
  • Goffle Creamery in Hawthorne
    38%
  • Francy's in Bergenfield
    0%
  • Applegate Farm in Montclair
    25%

We asked Daily Voice Instagram followers their favorite ice cream spots in North Jersey. The most popular suggestions are listed in the poll above. Vote on your favorite now!

Honorable mentions include Cranberry Junction in Hackensack, Gelotti in Paterson, Conrad's in Westwood, and Ice Cream on Grand in Englewood, which were also mentioned by our Instagram followers several times.

Voting ends July 15 at 8 p.m. Winner gets bragging rights.

