Wfan Host, Ramapo College Grad, Goes Off On Condescending Caller (Listen Inside)

McCartan, who works part-time for WFAN when she's not working as a high school sports coach, unleashed an epic rant against an angry caller that would make former WFAN host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo proud. McCartan, who lives in Bergen County according to her Twitter page, graduated from Ramapo College in 2010.

It all began innocently enough on Sunday, June 11, when Ralph took umbrage with the criticism New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler is receiving from radio hosts for signing struggling pitchers Max Scherzer Justin Verlander. Ralph started getting worked up like any baseball fan calling into a sports talk radio show on a Sunday afternoon would do.

"What are you bringing to the radio right now?" Ralph said. "You're looking at stats and yelling what they should've done. It's pathetic, Danielle. You were psyched when the Mets signed Scherzer. You were psyched. You. were. going. crazy. You were excited."

Ralph even threw in a mid-yell twist, revealing that he's a Yankees fan who loves that the Mets are crashing and burning. Bickering about JD Martinez ensued and Ralph continued to dig a hole, defending Eppler and belittling McCartan.

"I could also be a radio host," Ralph said. "I'll go in there and look at all the stats. You're not coming with content!"

McCartan was having none of it though, even audibly sighing, and gave Ralph a rhetorical beatdown.

“I’m not coming with content?” a fired-up McCartan began “Are you freaking kidding me? I come with content every goddamn week Ralph! You’re a joke there, Ralph! That’s a joke there, Ralph, right?!"

She continues.

"No one does more homework than me on this radio station! I dare you to go find someone! Ridiculous! What do I bring to the radio? Intelligence, logic, problem solving abilities. You want to do it here, Ralph? Go for it. Go start a podcast. Let me know when you want me as a guest."

Like any true professional, McCartan immediately moved onto the next caller, Jim from South Brunswick.

"Wow, how do I follow that?" an incredulous Jim said.

On Twitter, McCartan said Ralph reached out to apologize, though his sincerity is questionable.

