West New York Police Captain Stole $60K From Youth Academy: Prosecutor

Erwin Moreno was arrested on Thursday, June 15 after an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Internal Affairs Unit, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Between 2016 and 2023, Moreno stole $60,000 from the organization's funds for his own benefit, Suarez said. In 2019, Moreno organized a GoFundMe for the Youth Academy, raising more than $5,000 from 66 donors.

Moreno was charged with one count of theft in the third degree and was released pending his first court appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, Suarez said.

The West New York Police Department said they were cooperating fully with the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.