West Milford PD: Garfield Driver, 19, Whose Car Snapped Pole, Downed Wires Was DWI

Officers who responded to the reported crash on Westbrook Road near Snake Den Road on Aug. 5 found a snapped utility pole and downed power lines, West Milford police said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

They also found Jessica Szewczyk next to her blue 2022 Subaru WRX, which landed on its passenger side, according to the release.

Szewczyk “displayed signs of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” the release says. “Field sobriety tests were conducted and [she] was eventually placed under arrest for DWI.”

Szewczyk also received several summonses for, among other offenses, underage consumption, reckless driving, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failing to wear a seat belt, police said.

She was released to a responsible adult under John’s Law, they said.

