‘We’re From Jersey:’ Jonas Brothers Hop On Viral TikTok Trend Ahead Of MetLife Show (Video)

The trio, returning to their home state for a MetLife Stadium show ahead of the NHL Devils and Flyers game on Saturday, Feb. 17, posted the home state homage revealing their performance plans to TikTok on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.

“We’re from Jersey — of course we don’t pump our own gas,” begins Kevin.

“We’re from New Jersey — of course we’ve spent summer vacations at the Jersey Shore,” Joe continues.

“We’re from Jersey — of course we call it Taylor ham,” says Nick before one of his brothers corrects him by shouting, “pork roll!” from off-camera.

The boys joke about roundabouts and The Sopranos before making the big reveal — their scheduled performance at the NHL Stadium Series.

Scroll down to view the full clip:

