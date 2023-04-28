Weekend Storms To Slam East Coast With Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Winds

States along the eastern seaboard could see up to four inches of rain, which had already begun in the first storm on Friday, April 28 in parts of Maryland and Virginia, AccuWeather reports.

Precipitation will pick up across Pennsylvania and New Jersey Friday afternoon. Rain will continue through Saturday, April 29, with gusty winds expected, too.

Wind advisories were being issued in the areas around Washington DC.

A few hours of dry weather Saturday evening or Sunday morning, April 30 will soon be followed by another, stronger storm — although it's too soon to say exactly when that will begin.

Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Temps Saturday will be in the mid-50s and in the mid-60s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high around 60.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.