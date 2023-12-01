Weekend Storms Bring Rain, Fog To Region

Friday afternoon and evening Dec. 1 will be drizzly with temps in the high 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, Dec. 2 will be mild with temps around 60, and a chance of rain in the evening, the NWS says.

Rain is likely on Sunday, Dec. 3, beginning sometime in the late afternoon hours.

"The storm expected from Sunday to Monday across the Great Lakes and Northeast will feature a damp and dreary rain for most of the coastal Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

"The combination of rain, low clouds and fog will make for slick conditions and poor visibility at times, leading to slow highway travel and airline delays across major U.S. cities, the outlet said.

Drizzly conditions are expected to linger into Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 4 and 5, according to the NWS.

