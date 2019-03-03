Winter Storm Warning: Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Major Storm

Projected snowfall totals have been increased for the major, quick-moving storm that will sweep through the area and cause hazardous conditions for those traveling Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.

It is now expected to bring about 7 inches of accumulation to the region. (See first image above.)

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3 until 7 a.m. Monday, March 4.

Sunday will start off partly sunny before clouds roll in on a day in which the high temperature will be around 40 degrees. There's a 50-50 chance of rain early in the afternoon before snow arrives toward evening.

Snow continues overnight with the low temperature hovering between 30 degrees and the freezing mark.

Snowfall from the quick-moving system will taper off by around 7 a.m. Monday.

Isolated and scattered power outages due to downed tree limbs from heavy wet snow are possible.

After a cloudy start on Monday morning, there will be gradual clearing in the afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

It will become sharply colder overnight, with a low temperature of 15 degrees. Tuesday, March 5 will be sunny with the high temperature struggling to reach 30 degrees.

Wednesday, March 6 will be mostly sunny and continued cold with a high only in the mid 20s.



