Winter Storm Expected To Wallop Northeast With Nearly Foot Of Snow

Cecilia Levine
A winter storm is headed to the northeast early next week.
A winter storm is headed to the northeast early next week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Winter has more snow in store for us, with a heavy storm expected to wallop the Northeast just as the weekend wraps up.

A nor'easter expected to start Sunday could dump between 6 and 12 inches of snow on the region by Tuesday, the National Weather Service projects.

Temps on Friday will be in the 20s with dangerous windchills likely in the single digits. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s, windchills slightly higher.

The storm will start to move in with snow expected across the region sometime on Sunday. Flurries are expected in the late morning or early afternoon, with precipitation anticipated overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

AccuWeather's snowfall forecast map shows North Jersey and most of Pennsylvania will get 6 to 12 inches while the southern part of the Garden State will see 3 to 6 inches.

The most northwestern portion of New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley could get between 12 and 18 inches.

"As we see it at this early stage, the heaviest snow ranging from 12-18 inches with the potential for locally double amounts is most likely near parts of the I-81 corridor in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania and the I-84 corridor in New York state," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

High and heavy winds are expected, regardless of the amount of snow, AccuWeather says.

