'Winter Isn't Canceled': Big Weather Change Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say

The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeast has been experiencing isn't here to stay. Or as Jersey Shore meteorologist Steve DiMartino put it: "Winter isn't canceled."

The winter warmup isn't unusual, DiMartino said, noting weather typically swings from one extreme to the other.

And a colder weather is on the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

While temps have stayed mostly in the 50s since the frigid Christmas weekend, they're bound to take a dip back into the 40s for the second week of January, the outlet says.

Much of Pennsylvania, the Baltimore region and the northwestern-most points of New Jersey could see snow or a wintry mix Saturday through Monday, however, the larger likelihood of snow for the region will be on Jan. 11 or 12, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

"As more energy from the Western states feeds eastward and provided a stronger dip in the jet stream forms inland from the Atlantic coast next week," Pastelok said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.