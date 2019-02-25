Wild Weather Week: Damaging Winds, Power Outages, Plus Some Snow

Get set for a rocky week weather-wise and a cold finish to February.

It's starting off with winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 65 miles per hour, leading to a High Wind Warning in effect 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25. (See first image above.)

Hundreds of outages have already been reported throughout the region with more expected late Monday morning into the early afternoon. (Check back for separate outage updates from Daily Voice.)

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high around the freezing mark and winds whipping through the region throughout the day, bringing down trees and tree limbs. Unsecured objects may get blown around and travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, the National Weather Service warns. (See second image above.)

There's a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Monday before the sun returns late in the morning and afternoon.

Winds will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 26, which will see a low around 20 degrees and the wind-chill factor between 10 and 20 degrees with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high around the freezing mark and once again windy at 15 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday, Feb. 27 will be mostly cloudy with a high around 30 and a chance of snow during the day and overnight.

There's a slight chance of snow after 2 p.m. Wednesday and a much higher chance after 8 p.m. Total snowfall accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible by Thursday morning, Feb. 28.

March starts on Friday with a chance of morning snow and afternoon rain as the high temperature climbs to 40 degrees.

