Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19 SCAM ALERT: Here’s How Stimulus Scammers Try To Steal Your Money
Weather

WEATHER ALERT: High Winds, Low Humidity Could Fuel Weekend Brush Fires

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Conditions are "favorable" for potential trouble if any brush fires break out this weekend, forecasters say.
Conditions are "favorable" for potential trouble if any brush fires break out this weekend, forecasters say. Photo Credit: James Woods Sr.

Any brush fires this weekend could carry added trouble because of dry conditions, low humidity and the high winds that have been battering New Jersey, forecasters warn.

Conditions for a quick-spreading brush fire are "favorable" throughout the day Saturday from the northwest corner of New Jersey to southern Essex County, the National Weather Service reported Friday.

Winds that are expected at 10 to 15 miles and hour, with gusts up to 25mph, combined with relative humidity below 25 percent could combine to create problems if a brush or wild fire ignites.

The National Weather Service's "fire weather watch" means "critical fire weather conditions" are forecast.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.