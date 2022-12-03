Updated Snow Projections For Saturday's Storm

Snow was coming down by noon all across the Northeast Saturday morning, postponing St. Patrick's Day parades and making for messy travel conditions.

While only about an inch or two had fallen in the suburbs of New York City and Washington DC, the worst of the storm was yet to come for some areas.

Here's how much snow is expected to have accumulated across PA and NJ area by 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, according to the National Weather Service:

Poconos, PA: 6 to 8 inches

Sussex County, NJ and the Lehigh Valley: 4 to 6 inches

North-central Jersey and Philly suburbs: 2 to 4 inches

Jersey Shore and South Central NJ: light dusting to 2 inches

"As the storm continues eastward, even higher snow amounts are anticipated across West Virginia and northern Pennsylvania with anywhere from 6-12 inches by the end of the day Saturday," AccuWeather.com says.

While an initial worst case scenario situation predicted around seven inches in the Baltimore region, only two to three inches were realistically expected come Sunday morning, the NWS said.

It all depends on how rapidly cold air rushes in dropping temps to below freezing, making for slippery travel. That was expected to happen in the late afternoon/early evening hours. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph, meaning snow could be blowing well after it stops falling.

