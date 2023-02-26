Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Possible In Parts Of North Jersey (LATEST FORECAST)

New winter storm predictions say that some parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania could get up to six inches of a snow in a storm headed to the region on Monday, Feb. 27.

Parts of Bergen, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties, are expected to get between two and six inches, with the most accumulation being predicted by the National Weather Service for the northwestern most parts of the state along the Route 80 corridor. Same goes for the Pocono mountains and much of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Precipitation will begin around 6 p.m. and last through the evening, before turning to rain by Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

The central part of the state will see a wintry mix beginning late Monday afternoon, while South Jersey will likely only get rain, beginning in the evening and lasting overnight.

Temps on Sunday night, Feb. 26 will hit a low of 25, while Monday and Tuesday will both have temperatures hovering just below 40, while Wednesday is expected to be sunny with temps in the mid-40s.

