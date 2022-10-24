Contact Us
Unsettled Weather Pattern Arrives As Tropical Storm System Moves Through: Here's What To Expect

Joe Lombardi
Projected rainfall amounts from Sunday into Monday.
Projected rainfall amounts from Sunday into Monday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

An unsettled weather pattern has arrived in the region as a coastal storm system moves through the Northeast.

The heaviest and steadiest rain from the tropical system is in southeastern New England and eastern Long Island, where a general 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, according to AccuWeather.com. 

Skies will be mainly overcast Monday, Oct. 24 through Wednesday, Oct. 26 with spotty thunderstorms, patchy drizzle, scattered showers, and areas of dense fog at times, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature each day will be in the 60s.

The unsettled stretch will finally come to an end on Thursday, Oct. 27, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 60s. It will stay dry heading into the weekend.

