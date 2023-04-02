Two Tornados May Have Touched Down In NJ, Thousands Without Power

The National Weather Service is investigating two possible tornados during this weekend's storm in New Jersey.

Preliminary surveys show twisters touched down near Cinnaminson and Delran, in Burlington County, and in Howell Township, in Monmouth County, during the storm Saturday, April 1, the NSW's Mount Holly office said.

Surveys will be conducted Sunday, April 2.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 residents were without power as of 8 a.m. Sunday. In Monmouth County, more than 3,000 were without power, primarily in Howell, where 2,700 JCP&L customers were in the dark.

There were 10,000 outages reported in Ocean County, according to JCP&L.

PSE&G reported most of its outages in:

Pennsauken, 502

Camden, 55

Cinnaminson, 460

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.