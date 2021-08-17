Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities ID Driver Killed In Newark Crash With NJ Transit Bus
Weather

Tropical Storm Fred Expected To Bring Several Inches Of Rain, Flash Flooding To North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
rain
rain Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred is expected to bring three to five inches of rain to northwestern parts of New Jersey, meteorologists say.

Flash flooding is possible in counties along the Delaware River, the National Weather Service reports.

The rain is expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning, when the storm will make its way toward New England.

Parts of Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties are expected to see the most rain, while other areas will likely only see about 1.5 inches of rain, according to the NWS.

Rain patterns Wednesday.

AccuWeather

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.