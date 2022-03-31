Tornados Not Ruled Out As Thunderstorms With 60 MPH Winds Head To Northeast

Don't be fooled by this morning's sunny skies: Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and gusty winds are likely coming Thursday evening across the Northeast, forecasters say.

Gusts up to 60 mph with the possibility of tornadoes were being predicted across much of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland beginning in the late afternoon or early evening hours, AccuWeather reports.

"There is the potential for a few storms to produce tornadoes as well, especially during the afternoon hours, prior to the storms organizing into a solid line," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The storm will also include the same portion of Interstate 81 in northeastern Pennsylvania that was shut down Monday when a deadly multi-vehicle pileup occurred amid a heavy snow squall, AccuWeather says.

