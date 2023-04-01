Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: HEROES: Fairview Police Officers Waste No Time After 13-Month-Old Infant Ingests Fentanyl
Weather

Tornado Watches, Warnings Issued Across Parts Of NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tornado watch April 1.
Tornado watch April 1. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Several parts of New Jersey were under tornado watches and warnings, as per the National Weather Service on Saturday, April 1.

Burlington and Mercer counties were under a tornado warning until 7:15 p.m., while parts of Browns Mills, Fort Dix, Hamilton Square, Marlton, West Freehold and White Horse were under the warning until between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties were under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph and thunderstorms were being predicted across the state.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.