Tornado Touched Down In North Jersey, NWS Confirms

A tornado touched down in North Jersey during Thursday's storm, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The EF-0 twister had maximum winds of 65 mph, was 50 yards wide and touched down just before 6 p.m. in Essex County.

We can confirm an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Essex County, NJ yesterday evening.



Maximum winds were 65 mph and it was on the ground for less than a half mile. Several trees and large limbs were knocked down, with one home left severely damaged. #NJwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/SZ7ilLUTPt — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 30, 2021

The tornado was on the ground for less than half a mile, downing large trees and damaging one home in its path in Verona.

Several other twisters were confirmed in Ocean and Mercer counties, and Bucks County, PA.

