Thunderstorms, Flooding Possible In NJ, PA Towns Still Recovering From Ida

Areas still recovering from flooding and tornados caused by Hurricane Ida should expect more rain and gusty winds on Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

Heavy thunderstorms are possible in central and eastern Pennsylvania, as well as all of New Jersey starting Wednesday afternoon, the NWS and AccuWeather say.

In addition to the potential for heavy rain tomorrow evening, there is also a conditional threat for severe... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

"For the first time since Ida's catastrophic flooding, parts of the Northeast will have the potential for more downpours and gusty winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore said.

The majority of areas expected to get rainfall could see total to amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Areas that see heavier rains during thunderstorms could see as much as 1.75 inches of rain.

The rain should clear out by Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry is not expected to impact the area -- save for some rip currents along East Coast shorelines, meteorologists say.

Hurricane Larry's impact on the area will be marginal, save for some rip currents up the east coast. AccuWeather

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.