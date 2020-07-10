SUPER SOAKER: Tropical Storm Fay Drenches Northeast

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Fay continued drenching New Jersey as it blew north on Friday, churning the waves off the beaches, triggering flash floods in several areas and stoking the anxiety of those already shaken by the events of 2020.

Overall, however, the fear-mongering predictions didn't appear as if they'd materialize -- at least not in the Garden State.

Winds gusts as of early Friday afternoon topped out under 40 mph -- significantly less than the 60 mph that some had forecast -- and almost entirely along the coast, where the severest damage was expected.

Several Jersey Shore towns were knee deep in water by noon Friday. Some highways were impassable. The boardwalks were deserted.

“The arc of rain looks like a ‘comma head,’ ” tri-state weather expert Joe Cioffi said, “so whoever gets under it will see 2 to 4 inches of rain with some locally higher amounts.”

Authorities issued tropical storm warnings for coastal New Jersey, New York City, Long Island and Connecticut and flood watches along the coast from Virginia to Massachusetts.

There was also a "potential" for tornadoes, but Cioffi said that was highly unlikely.

The rain should taper off in South Jersey beginning in the afternoon and continue Friday night in North Jersey, he said.

“Winds along the coast will gust to gale force at times, but much of the wind issues will be confined to the immediate coastal areas and the beaches,” Cioffi said.

Conditions improve overnight into Saturday, with warm temps and high humidity, he said.

It “should be fine into early afternoon at least,” with thunderstorms were possible in the late afternoon and evening, he said.

“Sunday remains the better of the two weekend days with sunshine very warm and humid conditions,” Cioffi said. “Highs will be in the 80s to near 90.

“Another chance for thunderstorms is forecast for Monday.”

